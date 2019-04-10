Nipsey Hussle memorial ticket scalping shut down by eBay

California rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial on Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and free tickets for the public memorial service were sold out Tuesday morning within minutes going live.

The website for the 21,000-seat downtown arena said free tickets would become available at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the event that organizers are calling “Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life.”

After all the tickets were released to the memorial, which begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, some people attempted to sell the tickets online to make some money off of the free event.

READ MORE: Nipsey Hussle murder suspect Eric Holder arrested

According to the LA Times, four tickets for “Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life” service were sold for $400 on eBay.

WATCH BELOW: Memorial held for Nipsey Hussle in California

In the description, the ticket seller said that the buyer would receive their tickets by Wednesday.

The LA Times notes that this posting violates two of eBay’s policies — the company’s free ticket policy, which allows eBay to prohibit the sale of free tickets on the platform, and its “human tragedy policy,” which bans sellers from profiting from tragedy or suffering.

“This listing is prohibited under eBay’s policies and did not end up as a successful transaction,” eBay said in a statement. “We’ve reached out to the seller to educate them regarding our policy.”

READ MORE: Nipsey Hussle murder — Manhunt continues for suspect Eric Holder

Tickets to the Crenshaw Blvd rapper’s memorial were available to only California residents, with a four-ticket limit per person.

No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking at Thursday’s public memorial but attendees of Thursday’s event are encouraged to arrive early due to large crowds. Everyone will be subject to metal-detector screenings and searches.

WATCH BELOW: Suspect in Nipsey Hussle murder pleads not guilty; bail set at $5 million

There will also be no cameras, recording devices and backpacks allowed inside the arena.

After the event takes place at the Staples Center on Thursday, there will be a 41-kilometre funeral procession which will take place through Inglewood, South Los Angeles and Watts.

It will begin at Staples Center, travel south to East 108th Street, west to La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard, north to the Marathon Clothing store, where Hussle was gunned down March 31, before ending at the funeral home in the Crenshaw district.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon hints that he’ll finish Nipsey Hussle’s documentary

Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that an intersection in South Los Angeles will be renamed for the Hussle in the House rapper.

The intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will become Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square.

Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson just announced the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard will be named “Ermias `Nipsey Hussle’ Asghedom Square” 💙 pic.twitter.com/HsYAhVbgKG — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) April 9, 2019

The decision to rename the intersection came less than a month after Hussle was gunned down.

A petition was created, urging the councilmember to rename the intersection where Hussle lost his life gained almost 500,000 signatures.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Nipsey Hussle

The Los Angeles City Council will also officially add the Racks in the Middle rapper’s contributions to the city into the public record.

“Ermias Asghedom known as ‘Nipsey Hussle’ was an icon and West Coast hero,” Councilmember Harris-Dawson said, per Los Angeles Sentinel. “Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community. As a father, brother, and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart.”

READ MORE: Rap community, celebrities mourn Nipsey Hussle

Hussle’s mom shared some words of encouragement for people who continue to mourn the loss of her 33-year-old son.

Ahead of his public memorial service, Hussle’s mother Angelique Smith spoke on camera to let fans know she has remained strong in the wake of tragedy.

“I have perfect peace, and I have strength, and I want to lift you up,” she said in the video. “Please do not stay down, do not stay stuck, do not mourn. Because Nipsey is great […] and now he’s even greater because he has no bounds and limits. His energy is everywhere. He’s there with you now and he’s here with me now. And please be encouraged.”

She said that people should not waste any time fearing death and focus on living good lives instead — just like her son did.

“When you walk this Earth and you do good deeds for people, and you are loving and kind, those are the things that will show on your face. You will look more beautiful,” Smith said. “Ermias looked healthy, he looked cleaned, he had a glow, he was radiant. And he was so perfect he had a sweet aroma […] he even smelled good.”

“Death is just the beginning of a wonderful world. And I tell myself, Ermias liked thrilling things. And now my son knows the mystery — the secret, rather, to the mystery of life,” she concluded.

READ MORE: Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his L.A. clothing store: reports

Hussle, a 33-year-old father of two and a rapper as beloved for his work in his community as for his music, was fatally shot March 31 outside his Los Angeles clothing store.

Two days later, police arrested Eric R. Holder Jr. — and charged him with murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

— With files from the Associated Press