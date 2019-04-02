Crime
April 2, 2019 5:03 pm

Suspect arrested in murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle: reports

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Nipsey Hussle shooting suspect named as vigil stampede injures at least 19

A A

A man has been arrested by Los Angeles police in connection with the fatal shooting of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, according to U.S. media reports.

Eric Holder, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, CBS Los Angeles reported, citing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a man matching the description of Holder was arrested.

READ MORE: Nipsey Hussle shooting suspect identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder

Police said earlier that Holder was still at large, having fled the crime scene in a car driven by an unidentified woman.

The L.A. Times reported that the woman earlier turned herself in.

WATCH: Thousands take to the streets in Los Angeles after rapper Nipsey Hussle killed

Hussle, 33, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot multiple times on Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in south Los Angeles.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Police said the rapper and the suspected killer had a personal dispute in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Both men have ties to gangs, but their dispute was personal and didn’t involve gang activity, police said.

WATCH: LAPD say rapper Nipsey Hussle killed following shooting

Hussle’s death rattled the entertainment and hip-hop world, with celebrities posting memories of the musician on social media. 

His debut studio album, “Victory Lap,” was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Eric Holder
eric holder nipsey hussle
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle killing
Nipsey Hussle killing suspect
Nipsey Hussle murder
Nipsey Hussle murder suspect
Nipsey Hussle rapper
nipsey hussle shooting
Nipsey Hussle suspect arrested

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.