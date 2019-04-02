Suspect arrested in murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle: reports

A man has been arrested by Los Angeles police in connection with the fatal shooting of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, according to U.S. media reports.

Eric Holder, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, CBS Los Angeles reported, citing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a man matching the description of Holder was arrested.

READ MORE: Nipsey Hussle shooting suspect identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder

Police said earlier that Holder was still at large, having fled the crime scene in a car driven by an unidentified woman.

The L.A. Times reported that the woman earlier turned herself in.

WATCH: Thousands take to the streets in Los Angeles after rapper Nipsey Hussle killed

Hussle, 33, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot multiple times on Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in south Los Angeles.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Police said the rapper and the suspected killer had a personal dispute in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Both men have ties to gangs, but their dispute was personal and didn’t involve gang activity, police said.

WATCH: LAPD say rapper Nipsey Hussle killed following shooting

Hussle’s death rattled the entertainment and hip-hop world, with celebrities posting memories of the musician on social media.

His debut studio album, “Victory Lap,” was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press

Follow @Kalvapalle