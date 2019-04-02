Nipsey Hussle shooting suspect identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder

The L.A. Police Department (LAPD) has identified 29-year-old Eric Holder as the suspect in the shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died Sunday.

In a news release issued Monday night — the same night that a memorial to Hussle devolved into chaos after numerous people were left with trampling injuries — the LAPD sought the public’s help to locate Holder, a Los Angeles resident.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Holder has been identified as the suspect in a “multiple victim shooting” that unfolded at around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, the LAPD said.

The incident happened outside a business in a strip mall in the 3400-block of West Slauson Blvd.

The location was previously identified as being just outside Marathon Clothing, a store that Hussle owned.

READ MORE: Nipsy Hussle memorial in L.A. devolves into chaos with multiple injuries — police

Three men were standing in the strip mall when the suspect walked up and fired a number of shots in their direction.

All the victims were hit and fell to the ground, police said.

The suspect then ran through an adjacent alley southbound before entering a waiting vehicle — a white, 2016 Chevy Cruze with four doors and licence plate number 7RJD742 — that was being driven by a female who hasn’t been identified.

WATCH: Thousands take to the streets in Los Angeles after rapper Nipsey Hussle killed

Two of the shooting victims were taken to hospital and one of them — Hussle — died of his injuries.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore said Sunday that the shooting represented the “latest loss in a troubling surge in violence.”

He noted that 26 victims had been shot since last Sunday and that there were 10 homicides.

Tonight's homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence. Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that's 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life. pic.twitter.com/1fsJXCcflS — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 1, 2019

“That’s 36 families left picking up the pieces,” he tweeted.

“We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life.”

Hussle’s death drew a wave of sympathy from musical artists such as Rihanna, who said her spirit was “shaken by this.”

READ MORE: Rap community, celebrities mourn Nipsey Hussle

LeBron James also spoke out, saying he had just texted with the rapper the other day.

James said he had told him how proud he was of the rapper, and that he would try to ensure he could attend more Los Angeles Lakers games next season.

“This one hurts big time,” he wrote.

Canadian rapper Drake posted on Instagram that his “whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this.”

“We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long.”