Nipsey Hussle memorial in L.A. devolves into chaos with multiple injuries: police

A memorial to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle reportedly fell into chaos after numerous people were injured on Monday, one day after the artist was killed.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) declared an unlawful assembly after a memorial gathering began at Crewshaw and Slauson Streets in Los Angeles on Monday night, ABC7 reported.

#BREAKING: Chaos has erupted at the #RIPNipseyHussle memorial in South LA. Multiple victims are injured. @LAPDHQ has declared an unlawful assembly at Crenshaw & Slauson. #nipseyhussle — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) April 2, 2019

Helicopter reporter Chris Cristi tweeted a photo that showed at least six police vehicles on the scene.

Fox11 anchor Christine Devine tweeted that the LAPD moved into break up a crowd after a few people were hurt following a fight.

LAPD moves in to break up crowd at Nipsey Hussle vigil. Huge crowd gathered after the rapper was murdered Sunday outside his store on Crenshaw and Slauson. A few people injured when a fight broke out. A few injured people carried by police to paramedics pic.twitter.com/lzB1F7tgSO — Christine Devine (@DevineNews) April 2, 2019

The LAPD tweeted that its “men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil.”

The police went on to say that reports of shots being fired at the memorial “do not appear to be accurate.”

Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

They confirmed, however, that people were “injured in the chaos” and that they were trying to restore order.

Fox11 Helicopter reporter Kevin Takumi tweeted a video that showed a crowd of several people dispersing quickly.

HydePark #NipseyHustle memorial a fight breaks out and people start running. Several injured in the stampede LAFD responding. LAPD asking for backup. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/n3Sk2SOe2T — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) April 2, 2019

He said a fight broke out at the scene and that people started running.

Takumi later tweeted video showing that people had largely left the scene, though police remained.

Video tweeted by KCAL9 reporter Rachel Kim showed a scene strewn with debris, with helicopter rotors still in the air.

A look at what’s left behind at the site of a vigil for #NipseyHussle. Police say at least six people were stabbed. @LAPDHQ making progress in getting crowd to disperse at #Crenshaw and Slauson @CBSLA #CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/6voFBJlYOy — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) April 2, 2019