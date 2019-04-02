Nipsey Hussle memorial in L.A. devolves into chaos with multiple injuries: police
A memorial to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle reportedly fell into chaos after numerous people were injured on Monday, one day after the artist was killed.
READ MORE: Rap community, celebrities mourn Nipsey Hussle
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) declared an unlawful assembly after a memorial gathering began at Crewshaw and Slauson Streets in Los Angeles on Monday night, ABC7 reported.
Helicopter reporter Chris Cristi tweeted a photo that showed at least six police vehicles on the scene.
Fox11 anchor Christine Devine tweeted that the LAPD moved into break up a crowd after a few people were hurt following a fight.
The LAPD tweeted that its “men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil.”
The police went on to say that reports of shots being fired at the memorial “do not appear to be accurate.”
They confirmed, however, that people were “injured in the chaos” and that they were trying to restore order.
Fox11 Helicopter reporter Kevin Takumi tweeted a video that showed a crowd of several people dispersing quickly.
He said a fight broke out at the scene and that people started running.
Takumi later tweeted video showing that people had largely left the scene, though police remained.
Video tweeted by KCAL9 reporter Rachel Kim showed a scene strewn with debris, with helicopter rotors still in the air.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.