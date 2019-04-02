Nipsey Hussle murder: Manhunt continues for suspect Eric Holder

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is urging anyone who may have information about the killing of the legendary rapper Nipsey Hussle to call city homicide investigators.

Police have named 29-year-old Eric Holder as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday.

The mayor told reporters on Tuesday that an increase in gun violence over the past week alone has killed 11 people and he intends to use city resources to roll back that rise.

Garcetti also called Hussle a gifted and brilliant artist who had a deep impact on the city and a “tireless advocate” for young people in the city.

Garcetti said Hussle was “an artist who touched our city and the lives far beyond the City of Angels” and said his death “has sent shockwaves across this city, and across the globe.”

He appealed for peace in the wake of the artist’s killing. “The absolute worst way to pay back Nipsey’s loss is with more violence,” he said. “We know there is much more love than hate, love than violence, out there.”

Before he was shot to death, Hussle had scheduled a meeting with the Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff and LAPD Chief Michael Moore on Monday to discuss ways to stop gang violence.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Soboroff said, “I was ready for the meeting. I was excited for the meeting.”

Soboroff read the email sent to him from Hussle and Roc Nation to set up the meeting.

“Our goal is to work with the department to help improve communication, relationships, and work towards changing the culture and dialogue between LAPD and the inner city. We want to hear about your new programs and your goals for the department. As well as how we can help stop gang violence and help you help kids,” he read from the email.

He went on to say that it “takes time to set up meetings.” He said they set up the meeting for Monday, April 1.

“Chief called me on Sunday and told me that Nipsey Hussle had been assassinated and murdered,” Soboroff said.

“Here was somebody coming in to say, ‘How can we help? How can we be a partner?’ Sunday morning I took out my clothes for Monday,” Soboroff said as he lifted up his ‘Save the Children’ necktie he was wearing.

“My Save the Children tie was all ready to go… and then I got the chief’s call,” Soboroff said.

Moore has called on the suspect in the killing of Hussle to surrender.

The chief told the televised press conference that he was confident 29-year-old suspect Holder was watching.

Moore urged Holder to go to a police station and turn himself in.

“This is a man who is of substantial risk to public safety and willing to use violence and we want to see that stop,” the chief said.

Moore says he was devastated by the killing of Hussle, a day before they were to have a meeting about the relationship between police and the inner city.

He said Holder walked up to Hussle outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles before the shooting. Holder “engaged in a conversation with Nipsey and the others that were there,” Moore said.

The chief said the attacker then returned with a gun and opened fire.

Moore says Holder fled in a car driven by an unidentified woman.

Moore said police are looking for witnesses who were at the scene of the shooting or have information on the killing.

“We continue to seek the public’s help in assistance,” he said.

Moore also said that Hussle and his suspected killer knew of each other and had a dispute between them.

He would not provide details about what the dispute was about, only saying, “We believe they were known to each other.”

He revealed that Holder was identified through surveillance video, statements and information from the community.

“I cannot thank enough that the community is the one who is helping us solve this case,” Moore said.

Holder is suspected of fleeing in a 2016 Chevy Cruze with the licence plate 7RJD742.

— With files from the Associated Press