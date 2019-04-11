Nipsey Hussle memorial: Thousands expected to gather in L.A. to mourn rapper

The life of the iconic rapper Nipsey Hussle will be remembered during a public memorial service Thursday that is expected to draw more than 20,000 people to the Staples Center, with thousands more paying their respects to the late rapper during a 41-kilometre procession through the city.

The Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the 21,000-seat downtown arena beginning at 1 p.m. ET. No details have been released about dignitaries and celebrities who will attend, perform or speak.

The hearse carrying Hussle’s coffin from the Staples Center will then travel deep into the neighbourhood where the deadly Rodney King race riot began in 1992, and on past the property where Hussle had planned to turn an aging strip mall into new businesses and affordable homes. Finally, it will arrive at a funeral home in the city’s hard-scrabble Crenshaw district, where the rapper was born on Aug. 15, 1985.

Hussle was shot to death March 31 while standing outside The Marathon, his South Los Angeles clothing store, not far from where the rapper grew up. The store will be one of the places where Hussle’s casket passes during the procession through South Los Angeles.

Eric R. Holder Jr., who has been charged with killing Hussle, has pleaded not guilty. Police have said Holder and Hussle had several interactions the day of the shooting and have described it as being the result of a personal dispute.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was an Eritrean-American father of two.

Hussle was engaged to actress Lauren London. The actress and rapper were in a five-year relationship.

The couple share a young son named Kross, who was born in 2016, and they recently opened up about their relationship in GQ‘s March issue.

Hussle’s daughter Emani is from a previous relationship and London’s nine-year-old son, Cameron Carter, is from her previous relationship with rapper Lil Wayne.

Hussle and London participated in a couple’s quiz for GQ which has almost 10-million views on YouTube as of Thursday.

He was a beloved figure for his philanthropic work that went well beyond the usual celebrity “giving back” ethos. Following his death, political and community leaders were as quick and effusive in their praise as his fellow hip-hop artists.

The Eritrean-American said his first passion was music but getting resources was tough since he left his mother’s house at 14 to live with his grandmother. Hussle said he got involved in street life as he tried to support himself, and he joined the gang Rollin 60’s Neighborhood Crips as a teenager.

“The culture of my area is the gang culture … so by being outside, being involved with hustling, being in the hood, doing things to try to get money, being young, you know riding your bike through the hood, getting shot at, your loved ones and homies that’s your age getting killed, getting shot at … it’s like, we were just raised like if you with me and something goes now, I’m in it, whether I’m from the (expletive) or not,” he said in a 2014 interview with VladTV.

“So after a while, it just be like you always in the middle of some (expletive), you might as well, you know what I mean … be part of it. Or don’t be a part of it and get the (expletive) out the way.”

— With files from the Associated Press