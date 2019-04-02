Kanye West set to play his ‘Sunday Service’ at Coachella festival

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kanye West would not be headlining Coachella due to his elaborate production requests, but that has all changed.
West will be performing at this year’s festival, where he will deliver a “Sunday Service” at 9 a.m. on the second weekend of the festival on Easter Sunday (April 21).
West’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, posted a video of the rapper telling his Sunday Service crew the news about the Coachella performance.
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian confirms she and Kanye West’s surrogate expecting a boy
Coachella confirmed West’s announcement of the Easter Sunday performance on Twitter with a video of West’s Sunday Service.
READ MORE: Former inmate says Kim Kardashian helping to cover his rent
West has been hosting and performing at his Sunday Service ceremonies since the beginning of 2019.
If you tune into any of the Kardashians’ Instagram stories on Sundays, you can catch a glimpse of a choir belting out renditions of some of West’s most popular songs.
The location has changed a few times. It began as an indoor gathering, and now the service is set outdoors on a mountain.
The services have featured people that regularly collaborate with West, including Kid Cudi.
West has also debuted new music during the services, which have been attended by a number of celebrities, including David Letterman and Katy Perry.
Coachella 2019 takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.