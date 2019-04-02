Kanye West set to play his ‘Sunday Service’ at Coachella festival

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kanye West would not be headlining Coachella due to his elaborate production requests, but that has all changed.

West will be performing at this year’s festival, where he will deliver a “Sunday Service” at 9 a.m. on the second weekend of the festival on Easter Sunday (April 21).

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, posted a video of the rapper telling his Sunday Service crew the news about the Coachella performance.

COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019

Coachella confirmed West’s announcement of the Easter Sunday performance on Twitter with a video of West’s Sunday Service.

Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV — Coachella (@coachella) March 31, 2019

West has been hosting and performing at his Sunday Service ceremonies since the beginning of 2019.

If you tune into any of the Kardashians’ Instagram stories on Sundays, you can catch a glimpse of a choir belting out renditions of some of West’s most popular songs.

Sunday Service 🌙 ⭐️ 🚀 pic.twitter.com/b6wFWjALHC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 10, 2019

The location has changed a few times. It began as an indoor gathering, and now the service is set outdoors on a mountain.

My videos of Sunday Service due it no justice of the vibe we feel in that room, but this little video shows How much North loves our Sunday mornings ✨💖 pic.twitter.com/bhVN2x97JK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2019

The services have featured people that regularly collaborate with West, including Kid Cudi.

West has also debuted new music during the services, which have been attended by a number of celebrities, including David Letterman and Katy Perry.

Coachella 2019 takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21.