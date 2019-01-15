Kim Kardashian confirms she and Kanye West’s surrogate expecting a boy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child and have confirmed that it will be a boy.

Kardashian confirmed the surrogate pregnancy during an appearance Monday on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Kim went on the show alongside her sisters Khloé and Kourtney to confirm that the new addition to her family will be a boy.

The 38-year-old reality star said the baby boy will arrive “sometime soon.”

Kardashian said she got drunk on Christmas Eve and had told some people the baby would be joining their family.

Cohen asked her, “you know if it’s a boy or girl?”

“We do. It’s a boy. It’s out there,” Kim said to the host. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can’t remember who I told.”

Daughter North is five, son Saint is three and daughter Chicago is celebrating her first birthday on Tuesday.

The couple welcomed Chicago via surrogate last January.

Happy Birthday to my baby Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much! pic.twitter.com/aXrYOKEQ3w — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 15, 2019

The Kardashian-West family might continue to have more babies if West gets his own way.

“Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me,” Kim said on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

The couple made the decision to have their third child through a surrogate after Kardashian suffered placenta accreta during her pregnancy with son, Saint.

The condition means that another pregnancy for the Selfish author could be life-threatening.

Placenta accreta is a serious pregnancy condition that occurs when blood vessels and other parts of the placenta grow too deeply into the uterine wall, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The placenta typically detaches from the uterine wall after childbirth. With placenta accreta, part of the placenta remains firmly attached. This can cause severe blood loss after delivery.

The condition is considered a high-risk pregnancy complication.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!” Kardashian wrote in her blog about giving birth to her first child, North, while dealing with the condition. “My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal.”

She also suffered from preeclampsia with her first pregnancies. According to the Mayo Clinic, preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to other organs, most often the liver and kidneys. It usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal.

If preeclampsia is left untreated it can lead to serious or even fatal complications for both the baby and the mother.

—With files from the Associated Press