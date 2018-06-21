Kim Kardashian talks running for office, criticizes Trump’s ‘heartbreaking’ family separation policy

Kim Kardashian spoke about politics and Trump’s heavily criticized family separation policy in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Kardashian, 37, recently hit headlines after she helped to free Alice Marie Johnson, who had been jailed for life on a first-time drug offence. The star insisted she now tries to “see all sides” when it comes to politics.

Despite admitting she wants Trump to “succeed,” she did have a few things to say about the recent zero-tolerance immigration policy that was criticized around the world.

The president has since signed an executive order, insisting he’s going to end the separation process.

Kardashian explained, “It is really complex. It’s heartbreaking. When you see those images, it breaks your heart and I hope that it all gets resolved. You don’t want to see these things.”

Trump’s policy saw almost 2,000 children, many under 10 years old, separated from their parents in the last six weeks at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kardashian also talked about running for office in the tell-all chat.

“You know, everyone’s been asking me that, and I said in one interview, ‘Never say never.’ And then I was like, ‘Why did I say that?’ I don’t have political aspirations. I really don’t!”

The reality TV star then added, when asked about political issues being “divisive:” “I try to see all sides, especially after this experience [referring to the controversy over her visit to the White House]. There’s obviously a lot that we don’t agree with, but I want him [President Trump] to win. I want him to succeed because it’s our country. It’s so crazy that everyone doesn’t want that.”

She said of getting involved with politics, “It’s a longer-term mission for me. I never started out thinking I was being political.

“I just thought I was helping people and I knew that I had the opportunity or the resources, so I used them and, you know, it worked out really well for Alice [Marie Johnson]. I definitely saw a lot of compassion from the White House with her and I really do believe it’s just the beginning.”