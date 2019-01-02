Kim Kardashian, Kanye West expecting fourth child via surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s family is set to keep growing in 2019.

The couple are expecting their fourth child, a boy, with a surrogate, according to multiple reports out of Hollywood. (People magazine confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.)

ET Canada has reached out to Kardashian and West’s rep for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Kardashian and West used a surrogate for their third baby, 11-month-old Chicago, after Kardashian suffered high-risk complications during her previous pregnancies with North, 5, and Saint, 3.

Last year it was reported that the couple had one embryo left, and now new reports say the upcoming Kardashian is due in May.

Another source said that Kardashian, 38, has “always wanted four kids.”