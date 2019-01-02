Entertainment
January 2, 2019 10:27 am

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West expecting fourth child via surrogate

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on December 3, 2018 in New York City.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
A A

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s family is set to keep growing in 2019.

The couple are expecting their fourth child, a boy, with a surrogate, according to multiple reports out of Hollywood. (People magazine confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.)

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals truth behind pregnancy decision, says it’s not easy

ET Canada has reached out to Kardashian and West’s rep for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party 🍃

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Kardashian and West used a surrogate for their third baby, 11-month-old Chicago, after Kardashian suffered high-risk complications during her previous pregnancies with North, 5, and Saint, 3.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian says she’ll only have one more baby, and here’s why

Last year it was reported that the couple had one embryo left, and now new reports say the upcoming Kardashian is due in May.

WATCH BELOW: Kanye West and Drake are feuding, again

Another source said that Kardashian, 38, has “always wanted four kids.”

© 2019 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kanye West
kanye west kids
Kardashian Kids
kardashian surrogate
kim k kanye
Kim Kardashian
kim kardashian kanye
Kim Kardashian Kanye West
kim kardashian kids
kim kardashian surrogate
kimye surrogate

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News