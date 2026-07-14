Taylor Frankie Paul says she admits ‘wrongdoing’ in MomTok feud with co-stars

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul is addressing her ongoing feud with her castmates and says she is taking accountability for her “wrongdoing.”

On Sunday, Paul posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a caption, opening up about everything from her legal battles with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen and her ex-husband Tate Paul to her public feud with her co-stars regarding who created MomTok, a viral group of Utah-based Mormon mother influencers.

“Took my usual drive and cried for hours. I let myself feel all the feelings. It’s time to stop letting ego, anger, and fear run the show. I’m in a lot of pain acting in defense with the amount of trials happening at once,” Paul’s post began.

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She said she had to “get recentered to allow the pain in” before admitting her “wrongdoing’s in the MomTok mess.”

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“We’re at each other’s throats and I’m removing myself from responding to any of it moving forward. I’ve never discredited them. I’ve always supported all of them in their success. I’ve had their backs in times of need,” Paul wrote.

Paul said she became defensive and “let my ego take over when I heard …what I heard.”

“I never felt so betrayed and abandoned by so many people I would have stood by no matter how exhausted. Not to mention others that came out of left field adding to it. That being said they all have their reasons and every right to draw boundaries and speak their minds too without being bullied,” Paul continued.

The 32-year-old reality TV star said that “no matter what happened it doesn’t justify MY responses to all of it.”

“Thats on me. I can only control me. I recognize I’m not myself and that hurts to admit. There has been damage done to brain and it’s my responsibility to retrain and rewire it. And we’re working on it. I know who I am and this is not it,” Paul added.

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“Not to completely shift but I miss my babies so much I can’t even walk down the hall to their rooms, it’s so painful. My heart is broken, I feel at war, I’m afraid of who I can trust and just wanted to share reality of how I feel. I don’t want to feel animosity I want to feel abundance.”

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The post comes after Whitney Leavitt shared a video reuniting with the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives last week, including Miranda Hope, Jessi Draper, Layla Tayler, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck and Mikayla Matthews, to wrap filming on season five of the reality series.

Leavitt shared another video, declaring herself the “creator” of MomTok, and many of her co-stars commented in support of her statement.

In her caption, Leavitt clarified that the entire group created MomTok, writing, “It’s not founding mother… it’s founding motherSSSSS.”

After Leavitt posted the video, Paul seemingly reacted with an Instagram video, sharing screenshots of messages she received about different opportunities, including Dancing with the Stars.

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“Just because I didn’t doesn’t mean I couldn’t Got a whole team going at me during my lowest. Keep aiming I guess.. your shots are terrible,” Paul captioned the post.

Matthews took to her Instagram Stories after Paul shared her video, and accused her of “weaponizing and manipulating your following” to “intimidate the people around you,” Bustle reports.

In March, production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was halted following the investigation into the domestic violence allegations involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend Mortensen.

ABC also decided to pull Season 22 of The Bachelorette starring Paul after a video surfaced, released by TMZ, allegedly showing a 2023 domestic violence incident involving Paul and Mortensen.

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Following the investigation, Paul and Mortensen were ordered to stay 30 metres (100 feet) away from each other for the next three years by a Utah court commissioner after they both filed protective orders against each other.

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Both Paul and her ex-boyfriend, whose on-and-off relationship has been a major storyline on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, asked a Utah court to turn short-term protective orders into long-term arrangements, as the two have accused each other of domestic violence.

Third District Court Commissioner Russell Minas described the former couple’s dynamic as “very toxic” before granting Paul and Mortensen’s duelling requests for protective orders against each other.

Minas found that “there’s been violence that occurred both ways between these parties” during the livestreamed court hearing.

“There seems to be a continuing attraction that they have for each other. Whether it’s physical, whether it’s the thrill of the two of them being a part of making themselves celebrities, there seems to be this attraction,” Minas said. “The problem is that the two of them can’t be together in the same place at the same time before it starts to turn violent.”

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Violations of the protective orders could result in criminal charges, the hearing revealed.