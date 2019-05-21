Ric Flair recovering following ’emergency’ surgery

Ric Flair is recovering after undergoing surgery on Monday.

“He is out of surgery and in the recovery room. Doctors said the procedure was a success! Thank you to everyone for all your prayers and support during this difficult time,” Flair’s wife Wendy Barlow said.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning following a non-specific “medical emergency,” which delayed his surgery.

On Friday, Flair’s wife had confirmed that “due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover.”

The 70-year-old WWE star cancelled his appearance on The Roast of Ric Flair, which was set to take place on May 24 in Las Vegas at Caesar’s Palace.

Rumours that Flair had passed away began to spread on May 17, and rapper Offset took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“Ric Flair is not dead u dumb a** blogs WTF u getting your info from jist[sic] talked to my man God is with him he has not passed away stupid a** MF dont wish death on my friend he had a long life and he done it all some bad but majority good he is a legend God bless you Ric get well,” Offset tweeted.

Other fans of the legendary wrestler took to Twitter to send Flair good vibes and wish him a quick recovery.

Flair had a health scare in 2017, and was hospitalized in August of that year for kidney and congestive heart failure brought on by many years of alcohol abuse. He was placed into a medically induced coma for 11 days.