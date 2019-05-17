Ashley Massaro, WWE star, dies at age 39

Former WWE star Ashley Massaro passed away on Thursday, according to World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE). She was 39.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” WWE said in a statement. “WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. https://t.co/PqHSRbOGso — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019

Massaro performed in the WWE from 2005-2008. Her wrestling career took off after she won the 2005 Raw Diva Search and she won the WWE Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007 against Melina.

READ MORE: WWE star Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63

The cause of Massaro’s death is not yet known.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on the WWE

She tweeted Wednesday afternoon that she “just answered a ton of fanmail.”

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

WWE stars and fans expressed their condolences on social media once news of Massaro’s passing spread.

This is just awful news – Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me…I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice…and now she’s gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro pic.twitter.com/wOUY4gsTQo — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 17, 2019

Her last tweet was about answering fanmail. Think that’s very telling of the person Ashley Massaro was. https://t.co/vBU8zHzRLm — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 16, 2019

OMG. RIP ASHLEY MASSARRO 😢😞 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 17, 2019

My thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley Massaro and her family. https://t.co/VybB7WTceO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 17, 2019

My heart is saddened to hear about the passing of @ashleymassaro11 ! So strong but yet so young 😔 Heaven received an Angel – prayers to Ash’s family – RIP — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 17, 2019

Very saddened to hear this. Ash was a funny and sweet soul and was always nice to me. My thoughts go out to her daughter. https://t.co/FQFpZcLDwG — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 17, 2019

So shocked. I got to do a couple appearances with her and she was a sweetheart. I’m very saddened to hear about this. https://t.co/8amtXF0XvO — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) May 17, 2019

RIP Ashley Massaro — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 17, 2019

Im sorry to hear this. She was way too young. May she RIP. https://t.co/Kl0VU7xRtL — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 17, 2019

So tragic 💔 so young 😔 RIP Ashley. https://t.co/rCaHYVNsRH — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 17, 2019

I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at Wrestlemania. My sometimes road wife. We did countless photo shoots and press days together. It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone. Im heartbroken for her family. https://t.co/QTcNxN3P0K pic.twitter.com/olaTWKD9JS — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) May 17, 2019

My heart is so sad for the loss of my good friend, @ashleymassaro11 . She will be missed greatly. Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 https://t.co/7CgNOt2smD — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) May 17, 2019

This sucks. Ashley just started training at NYWC & was SO excited about wrestling again. Always had a smile on her face & was one of the most down to Earth people you could meet. If you’re going through tough times, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. RIP Ashley Massaro — BULL (@RealBullJames) May 17, 2019

I didn’t know Ashley well. But as an acquaintance, very recently, she seemed very bright and was great to be around. The sadness and hopelessness can be very real, and we can all do better. Talk to someone. Tell somebody you love them. It helps. Trust me. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) May 17, 2019

Stunned to hear of the untimely passing of #AshleyMassaro

The first time I met her, she went out of her way to say hello, and always had kind and encouraging words since.

We recently discussed working together. My heart breaks for her daughter. Rest in Love and Power, Ashley. pic.twitter.com/Pq4tk5Ywe6 — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) May 17, 2019

RIP Ashley Massaro. My heart goes out to her family.

Be kind to everyone because you don’t know what someone may be going through. 💙🙏🏼 — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) May 17, 2019

Words cannot express my sadness for the Loss of @ashleymassaro. Ashley took me under her wing & was so sweet to Me. I have very fond memories, that I will treasure. Too young to be gone. "What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more pic.twitter.com/DDamfsbEdh — Layla El (@mslayel) May 17, 2019

Ashley Massaro ❤️ Thank you for the memories. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 17, 2019