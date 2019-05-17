Ashley Massaro, WWE star, dies at age 39
Former WWE star Ashley Massaro passed away on Thursday, according to World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE). She was 39.
“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” WWE said in a statement. “WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”
Massaro performed in the WWE from 2005-2008. Her wrestling career took off after she won the 2005 Raw Diva Search and she won the WWE Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007 against Melina.
The cause of Massaro’s death is not yet known.
She tweeted Wednesday afternoon that she “just answered a ton of fanmail.”
WWE stars and fans expressed their condolences on social media once news of Massaro’s passing spread.Follow @KatieScottNews
