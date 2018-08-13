WWE star Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63
Jim (The Anvil) Neidhart, former World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. legend and founding member of The Hart Foundation, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 63.
Neidhart, father to the current WWE star Natalya (Nattie) Neidhart, reportedly suffered a medical emergency at a home in Florida. The wrestler’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.
The news of Neidhart’s death began circulating on Twitter early Monday.
WWE alum Brian Blair originally shared the sad news, which was later confirmed by WWE.
“It is with a sad heart, that I share with you the passing of a long time friend and colleague, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are appreciated!” Brian Blair wrote.
In a statement, WWE said: “WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart passed away.”
The statement continued: “Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation tag team with his brother-in-law, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Jim Neidhart was also the father of current WWE Superstar Natalya. Neidhart began his ring career after playing professional football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.”
“He was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart in the infamous Hart Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and earned his ring nickname, The Anvil, after winning an anvil throwing contest,” the statement read.
Neidhart was one of the most popular acts in the 1980s as part of The Hart Foundation with Bret “Hitman” Hart.
Hart shared a photo of the pair and wrote, “Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now.”
Other WWE stars and fans expressed their condolences on social media once news of Neidhart’s passing spread.
According to the WWE, following his two-time Tag Team Championship win with Hart, Neidhart later teamed with Owen Hart and would later work for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) before returning to WWE as part of the revamped Hart Foundation in 1997 alongside Bret, Owen, Brian Pillman, and (British Bulldog) Davey Boy Smith.
Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997 but his legacy lives on in the ring through his daughter, Natalya. He was also father-in-law to Natalya’s husband, retired WWE star Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson),
Neidhart has made multiple appearances on the E! network reality show, Total Divas alongside his daughter. He was married to Ellie Hart, Bret Hart's sister.
