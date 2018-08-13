WWE star Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63

Jim (The Anvil) Neidhart, former World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. legend and founding member of The Hart Foundation, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 63.

Neidhart, father to the current WWE star Natalya (Nattie) Neidhart, reportedly suffered a medical emergency at a home in Florida. The wrestler’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The news of Neidhart’s death began circulating on Twitter early Monday.

WWE alum Brian Blair originally shared the sad news, which was later confirmed by WWE.

“It is with a sad heart, that I share with you the passing of a long time friend and colleague, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are appreciated!” Brian Blair wrote.

In a statement, WWE said: “WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart passed away.”

The statement continued: “Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation tag team with his brother-in-law, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Jim Neidhart was also the father of current WWE Superstar Natalya. Neidhart began his ring career after playing professional football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.”

“He was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart in the infamous Hart Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and earned his ring nickname, The Anvil, after winning an anvil throwing contest,” the statement read.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has passed away. https://t.co/Isxv3ElA3Y — WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2018

Neidhart was one of the most popular acts in the 1980s as part of The Hart Foundation with Bret “Hitman” Hart.

Hart shared a photo of the pair and wrote, “Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now.”

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

Other WWE stars and fans expressed their condolences on social media once news of Neidhart’s passing spread.

I've worked with hundreds in the wrestling business. Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was no doubt one of the most underrated of all time. Great wrestler, great entertainer, phenomenal human being. Thank you for all you did for us. pic.twitter.com/D8pU9WXJLU — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 13, 2018

I'm not in the mood to write much. I just wanted to publically show my support for Ellie, Jenni, Muffy, @NatbyNature & @TJWilson I was honored to be allowed into the inner sanctum of the Hart family. Jim Neidhart always showed me love.🙏 #RIPAnvil — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 13, 2018

I’m shocked & saddens by Jim Neidhart passing, My goes out to her daughter Natalya, Friends & The Hart Family, 😢 #RIPJimNeidhart pic.twitter.com/3q6fBKIkke — Cohen Morrison (@Cohen4Piece) August 13, 2018

My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JSmdpZ9YZ1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 13, 2018

ONE OF MY OLDEST FRIENDS IN THE BUSINESS JIM NEIDHART. WE TRAVEL TOGETHER I LOVE HIM FOREVER LIKE A BROTHER. GOD BLESS FAMILY I NEVER FORGET YOU BUBBA. pic.twitter.com/lt1dE8QOvt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 13, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. Condolences to his family, friends and fans. Jim was an important part of the landscape during one of the most important periods in the industry. RIP Jim, — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 13, 2018

Saddened To Hear Jim Neidhart Has Passed. My Prayers Are With His Families. Guess God Needed An “Anvil” Angel RIP Jim🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 13, 2018

Wow…so shocked and saddened at the passing of Jim Neidhart. Such a great talent and the engine of the Hart Foundation. Sending so much love to @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the Neidhart family ….an incredible loss — RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) August 13, 2018

RIP “The Anvil” Jim Neidhart. Thinking of @NatbyNature @TJWilson @BretHart today, sending good vibes and positive thoughts to the family. pic.twitter.com/StLSJsxvJa — 𝔸𝕣𝕕𝕒 𝕆𝕔𝕒𝕝 (@ArdaOcalTV) August 13, 2018

Jim Neidhart was a big part of my love for professional wrestling growing up. He was the perfect high energy powerhouse to back up the technical prowess of Bret Hart as one half of the Hart Foundation and it's incredibly sad to hear of his passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/SUf4Vs0MaG — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) August 13, 2018

Devastating news Jim Neidhart my friend has passed away!! I can hardly believe it. Rest In Peace Brother until we meet again !!! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) August 13, 2018

Jim Neidhart headlined one of the two events I promoted early in my career, and gave the world a wonderful human being in his daughter @NatbyNature. My deepest condolences to her, @TJWilson, and the entire Hart family. https://t.co/krtC0hFVUE — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) August 13, 2018

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Jim Neidhart. A Legend of the wrestling industry. My condolences to Jim’s family & friends. #RIPAnvil pic.twitter.com/aMDQAgBTLa — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) August 13, 2018

Jim Neidhart was a great athlete

He was the power & strength of

The Hart Foundation

I loved their finishing maneuver

Celebrate his life

Watch his matches today

My heart hurts for his daughters, wife & @TJWilson

There is only one#Anvil pic.twitter.com/pFvfDHtN8S — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 13, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. The #HartFoundation were the greatest of all time. My thoughts are with @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the rest of the Hart family. #RIPAnvil — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 13, 2018

RIP The Anvil https://t.co/mMwOW2smus — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) August 13, 2018

My deepest condolences to my Friends @NatbyNature @TJWilson and their family during this very tough time of loss of a family member not only to you all, but to all of the @WWE Family as a whole🙏🏿❤️ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 13, 2018

My heart is breaking for @NatbyNature as I read about the passing of beloved father Jim Neidhart. Sending you and @TJWilson love, support and prayers. God bless. RIP The Anvil. 💔 — LuFisto (@LuFisto) August 13, 2018

RIP Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart pic.twitter.com/IBfWfuw8lj — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) August 13, 2018

The only thing bigger than his on-screen character was his heart.

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart loved performing with & spending time with his family…and he made us all smile while doing it.

Thinking of @NatbyNature, @TJWilson, & the entire Hart family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ahWuWGXInv — Triple H (@TripleH) August 13, 2018

According to the WWE, following his two-time Tag Team Championship win with Hart, Neidhart later teamed with Owen Hart and would later work for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) before returning to WWE as part of the revamped Hart Foundation in 1997 alongside Bret, Owen, Brian Pillman, and (British Bulldog) Davey Boy Smith.

Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997 but his legacy lives on in the ring through his daughter, Natalya. He was also father-in-law to Natalya’s husband, retired WWE star Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson),

Neidhart has made multiple appearances on the E! network reality show, Total Divas alongside his daughter. He was married to Ellie Hart, Bret Hart’s sister.