WWE star ‘Kane’ elected mayor of Tennessee’s Knox County

Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the bout for mayor in Tennessee’s third largest county.

Jacobs, a Republican who also runs an insurance and real estate company, was leading Democrat Linda Haney by a large margin with most of the votes counted in Knox County on Thursday.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Jacobs claimed victory at his watch party, saying his decision to seek the mayor’s job was met at first with “resounding laughter” from some politicians.

The 51-year-old Republican ran on issues like keeping taxes low, improved infrastructure and “transparency.”

He is the second WWE star to win public office in the U.S. Jesse (The Body) Ventura was elected mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minn., in 1990. He went on to be elected state governor in 1998.

“Millions of people have watched me perform live,” Jacobs wrote on his campaign website. “Who would have thought that all this could happen to a guy like me? Well, it could only happen in America.”

Jacobs celebrating an early projected victory for Knox County Mayor. I’m wishing I had a stool. More on @wbir pic.twitter.com/FUto2f68Q8 — Daniel Sechtin (@DanielWBIR) August 3, 2018

Jacobs won a close primary in May. Results of the primary were delayed when the county’s election reporting website crashed after a concerted cyberattack that experts deemed “malicious.”

Haney ran small businesses with her husband before she retired. She was considered an underdog in the solidly-Republican county.

Many names from the wrestling world reacted to the news of Jacob’s victory.

So proud of @GlennJacobsTN!!! You’re gonna make the best mayor! 🙌 https://t.co/eHLDqER7mH — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 3, 2018

Congrats @GlennJacobsTN

Knox County NEW Mayor

He cares about his community

He really is the right guy for the job pic.twitter.com/srdnYcHm0k — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 3, 2018

Yay!! Congratulations @GlennJacobsTN for becoming Mayor of Knoxville!!! 🎉🎉🙌🏽👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼! Couldn’t happen to a better human! You’re the best Glenn!!! — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) August 3, 2018

Congrats to my friend Glenn for winning the race for Knox County Mayor 👍 Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE pro wrestler Kane, declares victory in Knox County mayoral race https://t.co/A1zx52c9C5 via @knoxnews — Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) August 3, 2018

Congratulations to @KaneWWE on being elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee! https://t.co/I4E5YQhYCC — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2018

THAT'S GOTTA BE THE MAYOR OF KNOX COUNTY pic.twitter.com/D9RUQJvgVz — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) August 3, 2018

Myself and the Mayor of Knox County, TN were once the @WWE World Tag-Team Champions. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 3, 2018

Congratulations, Machine that is Big & Red.. I KNEW YOU’D WIN! pic.twitter.com/CIUj5XkDdR — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 3, 2018

Congratulations @GlennJacobsTN thanks for all of the lessons in the ring and out. I have zero faith in politicians. But I believe YOU are different. Do good things my friend. — MVP (@The305MVP) August 3, 2018

Congratulations to my best friend and new #KnoxCountyMayor @GlennJacobsTN . So proud of you pal. You are going to be an excellent Mayor. @KnoxvilleTN is lucky to have you. Great job. Love ya pic.twitter.com/oyp23C5IYI — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) August 3, 2018

—With files from the Associated Press