Rita Ora’s $4M Cannes jewelry left on plane by courier

A woman carrying around $4-million worth of jewelry for Rita Ora to wear at the Cannes Film Festival forgot the bling on the plane, according to reports.

The jewelry was being transported by plane by the woman, instructed to deliver the expensive gems to the 28-year-old singer, when it was left on the plane inside the courier’s luggage, according to AFP.

Police sources in France told AFP the woman, who remains anonymous, was on a flight from London Luton Airport to Nice on May 16 when she left her coat and luggage — which held the jewelry — on the plane when she got off.

By the time the woman realized she didn’t have the jewelry loaned by a luxury brand, the plane had already taken off for a return flight to Luton.

The jewelry was recovered at Luton and sent back to Nice by London’s Heathrow Airport.

“Someone with their head in the clouds nearly lost several million,” a police source joked to AFP.

Ora attended Magnum’s Cannes event on Thursday, May 16.

The British pop star also gave an intimate, acoustic performance of her greatest hits at Cannes.