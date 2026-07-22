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Entertainment

Scooter Korek marks 50 years working the KDays midway: ‘Love every minute of it’

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted July 22, 2026 7:44 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Veteran midway insider marks 5 decades of working KDays'
Veteran midway insider marks 5 decades of working KDays
When you think of a staple of KDays, you might think of the rides or the mini donuts. But there's also an Albertan who's a pretty important fixture on the midway and he's marking an incredible milestone entertaining people across North America. Nicole Stillger has more on Gregg "Scooter" Korek.
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Some people run away to join the circus  — Gregg “Scooter” Korek joined the carnie circuit.

For more than eight months out of the year, Korek is on the road overseeing midways and fairs across North America — like KDays.

“Every day I’m waking up and entertaining 100,000 people,” said Korek, who is the vice-president of client services for North American Midway Entertainment.

This year marks a big milestone — his 50th straight summer on the KDays midway.

“It’s been a great rollercoaster ride. I’ve been surrounded by so many great people,” Korek said.

It’s a ride he wasn’t expecting to get on.

His career started in Calgary — right out of school — in 1977. He thought it’d just be a summer gig working the Stampede.

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“I’m driving down Macleod Trail in Calgary, I see a big, long job line for the Calgary Stampede. I wait in line, get a job with the Stampede, come back the next morning and I’m actually working for the carnival,” Korek explained.

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The rest is history.

Korek has been with the entertainment company for five decades — through changes, mergers and name changes — and loves what he does.

“I’ve never seen a summer vacation in my entire life. I don’t know what that’s like, so I don’t know what I’m missing.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I've never seen a summer vacation in my entire life. I don't know what that's like, so I don't know what I'm missing."

KDays manager Melinda Quan has known Korek for 25 years.

“He is one of the first people I’ve ever met on the midway and really provided a lot of information about how the fair industry works,” Quan said.

His passion and dedication for the industry, she said, is unmatched.

“(He) has shaped the fair industry and provided an incredible experience for generations of Edmontonians here,” Quan said.

“This isn’t work for him. This is just something he really, truly enjoys.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This isn't work for him. This is just something he really, truly enjoys."

Over the years, Korek has watched the industry evolve — namely when it comes to rides.

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“The mechanical rides have gotten so much better over the years,” he said.

In fact, his favourite one, the Wave Swinger that sends people in swings soaring in the air around a carousel, is marking five decades on the job, too.

“That ride is only halfway through its life. I think it’s going to outlast me, for sure,” Korek joked.

For now, his job is a ride he’s not ready to get off.

“I’m going to stick around until I don’t like it anymore. And guess what? I woke up this morning, I love every minute of it,” Korek said.

Indiana-based North American Midway Entertainment operates rides and games at state fairs and festivals across the continent, including the Calgary Stampede and CNE in Toronto.

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