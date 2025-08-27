Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Longtime CNE organizer’s fairground photos, taken over 35 years, now on display

By Fatima Raza Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 6:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CNE kicks off in Toronto with new attractions'
CNE kicks off in Toronto with new attractions
RELATED: CNE kicks off in Toronto with new attractions – Aug 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Gregg “Scooter” Korek first started working for the midway decades ago as a teenager, thinking it would just be a summer gig.

Nearly 50 years later, he is the vice-president of client services for North American Midway Entertainment, which puts on fairs across the continent — including the Canadian National Exhibition.

The longtime CNE organizer, ride specialist and hobbyist photographer is now sharing some of his favourite snapshots of the fairgrounds taken over the course of 35 years.

Korek says it is “one of the great honours” of his life to have the CNE display a special exhibit of his photographs that captured iconic moments such as the Flying Wallendas’ award-winning tightrope act.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He has also taken countless photos of the rides, food, music and people that help make the CNE an end-of-summer destination in Toronto every year.

Story continues below advertisement

Korek says his love of photography began when his father gave him his first camera at age 11.

“My camera has taken me so many places, it taught me to be an explorer,” Korek said in a recent interview.

His role at North American Midway Entertainment takes him to various festivals and events, including the Calgary Stampede, but he says he has a soft spot for the CNE because in some ways, it changed the landscape of the fair industry.

Trending Now

He said the classic CNE ice cream waffle, for instance, taught the industry the importance of having a signature food that continues to draw people in.

For Korek, there is never a dull day at work.

“I walk out of my office every day and there’s a million photos waiting to be taken,” he said.

“Taking a bad photo of the midway is almost an impossible task.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices