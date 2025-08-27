Longtime CNE organizer’s fairground photos, taken over 35 years, now on display

Send this page to someone via email

Gregg “Scooter” Korek first started working for the midway decades ago as a teenager, thinking it would just be a summer gig.

Nearly 50 years later, he is the vice-president of client services for North American Midway Entertainment, which puts on fairs across the continent — including the Canadian National Exhibition.

The longtime CNE organizer, ride specialist and hobbyist photographer is now sharing some of his favourite snapshots of the fairgrounds taken over the course of 35 years.

Korek says it is “one of the great honours” of his life to have the CNE display a special exhibit of his photographs that captured iconic moments such as the Flying Wallendas’ award-winning tightrope act.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He has also taken countless photos of the rides, food, music and people that help make the CNE an end-of-summer destination in Toronto every year.

Story continues below advertisement

Korek says his love of photography began when his father gave him his first camera at age 11.

“My camera has taken me so many places, it taught me to be an explorer,” Korek said in a recent interview.

His role at North American Midway Entertainment takes him to various festivals and events, including the Calgary Stampede, but he says he has a soft spot for the CNE because in some ways, it changed the landscape of the fair industry.

He said the classic CNE ice cream waffle, for instance, taught the industry the importance of having a signature food that continues to draw people in.

For Korek, there is never a dull day at work.

“I walk out of my office every day and there’s a million photos waiting to be taken,” he said.

“Taking a bad photo of the midway is almost an impossible task.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.