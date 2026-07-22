‘Cosby Show’ actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow sues his mom for $1.2M

A year after his death, The Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow, Tenisha Warner, is suing his mother, Pamela Warner, for US$1.2 million over alleged breach of contract involving the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

Tenisha filed the lawsuit in DeKalb County Superior Court in Georgia, naming his mother as one of the defendants, who is the successor trustee of the Warner Family Trust.

In the lawsuit, obtained by NBC News, ABC News and People, Tenisha alleges that she and Warner married on May 23, 2022, and signed a premarital agreement eight days prior.

1:06 ‘The Cosby Show’ star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies after tragic drowning

Global News has not independently viewed the lawsuit.

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The lawsuit reportedly states that the late actor did not fulfill the obligations detailed in the prenup.

In the court documents, Tenisha reportedly alleges that her husband Warner, who died in July 2025, “agreed to purchase and maintain a term life insurance policy on his life in the amount of $1,000,000,” with her listed as the “sole beneficiary,” per NBC News.

Tenisha also alleges that the late actor agreed to pay her $16,000 tax-free each year on their wedding anniversary and pay her $5,000 a month for working as his chief of staff and assistant for as long as they remained married, according to ABC News.

“For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband’s complicated estate and honor his last wishes,” Tenisha told ABC News in a statement. “Malcolm had every intention to provide for our nine-year-old daughter and me.”

“He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met and well before we gave birth to our beautiful daughter. Sadly, he was unable to do so before we lost him,” she added.

“I have been struggling to care for our daughter as a single mom and now as her sole provider,” she continued. “Legally, I had no choice but to take action to protect our rights before any potential statute of limitations expired. We thank you for your support, love, and understanding as we work through this painful process while honoring Malcolm’s life on the first anniversary of his death.”

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Tenisha also reportedly asked a judge to prevent any trust assets from being distrusted during the legal process.

0:28 Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘Cosby Show’ star, dead at age 54

Warner, a star of ’80s and ’90s television and best-known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died at the age of 54 on July 20, 2025.

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The actor was in Costa Rica on a family vacation and drowned while swimming, Costa Rican National Police said.

Authorities said that Warner’s official cause of death was asphyxia, caused when the body is deprived of oxygen. He died near Playa Cocles, a beach in Limon, Costa Rica, according to police, adding that the actor was caught by a strong current in the water. His body was found the following afternoon, police said.

“He was rescued by people on the beach,” the department’s initial report said, but first responders from Costa Rica’s Red Cross found him without vital signs and he was taken to the morgue.

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On the anniversary of his death, Warner’s mother, Pamela, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late son.

“He was not just my son, but my go-to person, my confidant, my brother and sometimes he had to parent me,” Pamela wrote.

“During my year long journey, I have discovered how cruel, evil and greedy a human can be,” Pamela wrote. “I have also discovered the depth of love, care, concern and support that humans are capable of. All of which I have been the recipient of. The good, the bad and the ugly. These are the lessons that apparently I will need as I continue my journey.”

“As I look back, I have no regrets. Perhaps a little more time. Perhaps one more chance to cook his favorite meals, have one last good conversation, one last good deep belly laugh, the kind that produces those tears of pure joy, one last kiss, one last hug,” she added.

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Tenisha appeared to hint at the tension between her and her mother-in-law during a preview of a CBS Mornings interview.

The preview, which was released on July 22 ahead of its airdate on Thursday, shows Tenisha speaking with Gayle King, who asked about her relationship with Pamela.

“Do you communicate with his mom? Are you close to his mom?” King asked.

“Yeah …” Tenisha responded. “Right now, everybody — all of his family members and everyone who has lost him — they are grieving. You know, it’s been the biggest loss for all of us. Right now, my daughter and I are just like …”

“You guys are a unit,” King said.

“It’s the emotional capacity that I have can be very limited sometimes, you know? And so, I have to, for myself, decide, ‘What do I have to give right now in this moment?’ And whatever I have to give, the first person to get that is my daughter. And then the second is myself,” Tenisha said.

Before sharing the preview, King told viewers that she sat down with Tenisha prior to the lawsuit being filed.

“I want to emphasize we did this interview without knowing about this lawsuit. I was really just asking that question in passing because Pamela Warner had spoke out. She and her son were very, very close,” King said.

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“I was just asking because I was curious what their relationship was like. I thought her answer was telling when she said, ‘You know, I can only do so much. It’s just myself and my daughter.’ But I did not know that all of this was going on,” she added.