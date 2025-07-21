Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘Cosby Show’ star, dead at 54

Send this page to someone via email

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, a star of ’80s and ’90s television best-known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54.

The actor was in Costa Rica on a family vacation and drowned while swimming, Costa Rican National Police told ABC News.

Authorities said that Warner’s official cause of death was asphyxia, caused when the body is deprived of oxygen. He died near Playa Cocles, a beach in Limon, Costa Rica, according to police, adding that the actor was caught by a high current in the water and his body was found Sunday afternoon.

“He was rescued by people on the beach,” the department’s initial report said, but first responders from Costa Rica’s Red Cross found him without vital signs and he was taken to the morgue.

Warner played Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992. He was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series at the 38th Primetime Emmy Awards for the role.

Warner’s Theo was the only son among four daughters in the household of Cliff Huxtable and Phylicia Rashad’s Clair Huxtable on the sitcom, and he would be one of the prime representations of American teenage boyhood on a show that was the most popular in America for much of its run.

Warner also starred with Eddie Griffin in the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie from 1996 to 2000, and he starred opposite Tracee Ellis Ross as a family-blending couple for two seasons on the BET sitcom Reed Between the Lines.

He starred in the medical drama The Resident for five of the show’s six seasons.

View image in full screen Malcolm-Jamal Warner in the ‘Operator Error’ episode of ‘The Resident.’. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Warner also played O.J. Simpson’s friend Al “A.C.” Cowlings in American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, directed by Ryan Murphy.

His film roles include the 2008 rom-com Fool’s Gold with Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson.

In 2015, Warner won his first Grammy for his work on Robert Glasper’s Jesus Children. He was also nominated for best spoken word poetry album in 2022 for Hiding in Plain View.

His most recent acting credits include 9-1-1 and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Many celebrities and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Warner after news of his death spread.

We’re heartbroken to report the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the age of 54 from an apparent drowning. A generation grew up with Warner as Theodore “Theo” Huxtable. His portrayal helped redefine Black boyhood on screen, offering humor, vulnerability, and depth across eight… pic.twitter.com/2k3IHiLMr6 — ESSENCE (@Essence) July 21, 2025

That man gave us one of the greatest scenes in the history of television. I cannot even believe this. I am over here SOBBING! Rest in poetry, Malcolm Jamal Warner. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/wSrmLZlaL7 — Renee (@PettyLupone) July 21, 2025

#RestinPower to NAACP Image Award winning actor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Your talent and spirit touched many lives, and your legacy will continue to inspire. Thank you for the memories and the impact you made in the world of entertainment pic.twitter.com/y3zOBZqR3F — NAACP (@NAACP) July 21, 2025

I am so sad to read of the untimely passing of Malcolm Jamal Warner. He was the nicest guy and it was a privilege to have been in same company with him, sharing a directors’ panel along with Howard Gordon and Michael chiklis. My heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP… pic.twitter.com/vvE0IZu2oi — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) July 21, 2025

Theo Huxtable getting his ear pierced without his parents’ permission was an all-time great sitcom episode. Rest in peace, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. pic.twitter.com/K2krKZaOHV — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 21, 2025

Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner. We were both super fans of the hit Cosby Show and continued to follow his career on shows like Malcolm and Eddie and The Resident. Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2025

The King Center mourns the tragic passing of our dear friend, #MalcolmJamalWarner. Malcolm was a brilliant, multi-faceted artist and an inspiring giver. We are grateful for his love for #TheKingCenter and the King legacy. And for the ways he showed his support, including as… pic.twitter.com/eiB0dM3UDi — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) July 21, 2025

View image in full screen A screenshot of Eddie Griffin’s Instagram Stories. @EddieGriffin / Instagram

Warner leaves behind a wife and daughter, whose identities are not known.

—With files from The Associated Press