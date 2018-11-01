Beverly McClellan, ‘The Voice’ finalist, dies of cancer at 49

Beverly McClellan, a finalist from the first season of The Voice, died of cancer on Oct. 30. She was 49.

In March, McClellan was diagnosed with Stage 3 endometrial cancer that spread to her bladder, colon and intestines, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for her medical costs.

Her wife, Monique, took to Facebook to share the news of McClellan’s passing.

READ MORE: Brittany Kennell, 1st Canadian on The Voice, releases new song

“I wanted to share some news that was mine to share, but unfortunately due to some disrespect I was not the first to share it,” Monique wrote.

She continued: “Beverly McClellan went home at 4:36 pm. She was surrounded by so much love, and we shared some beautiful last days. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of us. We appreciate all of the love you have given and the good vibes you sent. Peace love and light to you and your loved ones.”

READ MORE: Blake Shelton as Sexiest Man Alive 2017 causes outrage among fans

McClellan made judges Christina Aguilera and Adam Levine turn their chairs around during her audition on The Voice in 2011.

McClellan’s song choice for her audition was Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.” McClellan joined Team Christina and went on to place in the top four.

READ MORE: Christina Grimmie’s family has filed a lawsuit against concert venue for singer’s death

The Voice shared its condolences on Instagram, writing: “The only thing greater than Beverly McClellan’s voice was her heart.”

Nakia Reynoso, who competed with McClellan in Season 1, took to Twitter to send his condolences.

I am absolutely heartbroken. My dear friend & fellow S1 @NBCTheVoice alum, @beverlyshane has died. Truly a unique soul with a beautiful heart, full of passion & an amazing talent. This was us singing @xtina's Beautiful on tour.https://t.co/j7ry4PdkSt 📹 @AlTheKiller — Nakia (@Nakia) October 31, 2018