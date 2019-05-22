42-year-old Maple, Ont., man charged in relation to shoplifting investigation: OPP

Collingwood and the Blue Mountains OPP arrested and charged a 42-year-old Maple, Ont., man in relation to a shoplifting investigation from earlier this year.

After police located the man in Collingwood on Friday, officers suspected that he was involved in several shoplifting incidents locally as well as in Owen Sound, Orangeville, Vaughan and Aurora.

The man has been charged with four counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, OPP say.

Officers reportedly seized electrical fixtures, hand tools, power tools and small kitchen appliances, which appeared to be in their original packaging, from the minivan the suspect was driving at the time he was located, according to police.

On Friday, officers were called to a Collingwood business on Balsam Street after police say the suspect was seen in the store and was known to have been involved in a shoplifting incident in March.

The suspect was seen leaving in a minivan prior to the officers’ arrival, police say, however they located and stopped the vehicle on Second Street.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on May 18.