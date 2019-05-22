Police investigate following reported break-in, assault in Penetanguishene, Ont.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a reported break-in and assault with a weapon that occurred at a Penetanguishene residence on Tuesday evening.
Two men were seen getting into a dark grey Nissan Altima or Maxima and leaving the scene, police say.
According to officers, the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information can contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
