OPP investigate sudden death in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP are investigating a sudden death after they were called to a local residence Monday night to help a woman who was in medical distress.
The 28-year-old woman was transported from the home on Main Street West to a local hospital, police say, where she was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.
The investigation is ongoing.
