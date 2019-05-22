Crime
May 22, 2019 11:26 am

OPP investigate sudden death in Huntsville

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Huntsville OPP are investigating after a 28-year-old woman suddenly died at a local hospital on Monday.

Huntsville OPP are investigating a sudden death after they were called to a local residence Monday night to help a woman who was in medical distress.

The 28-year-old woman was transported from the home on Main Street West to a local hospital, police say, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

The investigation is ongoing.

