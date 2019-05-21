Police investigating reported robbery in Gravenhurst

OPP are investigating a reported robbery that happened at a Gravenhurst business on Sunday evening.

According to police, the suspect was in possession of a knife and demanded money from a store employee at the business on Bethune Drive North before leaving the area in a silver SUV.

The suspect is described as a man who is about six feet tall with a medium build and was wearing a black jacket and a grey hooded sweater, police say.

Anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 705-645-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-7462.

