6 people in hospital following serious car crash in Innisfil

Three adults and three children are in hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on the 9th Line between Yonge Street and 10 Sideroad in Innisfil on Wednesday morning.

South Simcoe police and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to the incident, where one person was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.

READ MORE: Police investigate following reported break-in, assault in Penetanguishene, Ont.

According to officers, a second person was transported by Ornge from a local hospital to a Toronto trauma centre.

The injuries of those who were transported by Ornge are considered critical, police say.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – 9th Line is closed between 10 Sideroad and Yonge Street in #Innisfil due to a collision. Please avoid the area. #traffic #collision @SSP_Traffic — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) May 22, 2019

The section of 9th Line between Yonge Street and 10 Sideroad will be closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: OPP investigate sudden death in Huntsville

More to come.