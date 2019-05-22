6 people in hospital following serious car crash in Innisfil
Three adults and three children are in hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on the 9th Line between Yonge Street and 10 Sideroad in Innisfil on Wednesday morning.
South Simcoe police and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to the incident, where one person was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.
According to officers, a second person was transported by Ornge from a local hospital to a Toronto trauma centre.
The injuries of those who were transported by Ornge are considered critical, police say.
The section of 9th Line between Yonge Street and 10 Sideroad will be closed for several hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
