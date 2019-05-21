Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost announce engagement

Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost are engaged.

The actress’ publicist told The Associated Press that the couple got engaged after dating for two years. They have not yet set a wedding date.

The two reportedly got engaged last week and celebrated at the Blue Hill Stone Barns restaurant on Thursday in Pocantico Hills, New York.

Johansson reportedly sat on Jost’s lap and the two were seen sharing the news with loved ones over the phone.

Johansson, 34, and Jost, 36, are said to have arrived at the restaurant around 10 p.m. local time and celebrated until approximately 1 a.m.

This will be Jost’s first marriage and Johansson’s third. She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and journalist Roman Dauriac who she shares her daughter Rose, 5, with.

The two are very private about their relationship and rarely make public appearances together with the exception of the recent Avengers: Endgame premiere.