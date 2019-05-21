Entertainment
May 21, 2019 9:59 am

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost announce engagement

By Jamie Samhan ETCanada.com

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 'Avengers: Endgame' at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
A A

Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost are engaged.

Story continues below

The actress’ publicist told The Associated Press that the couple got engaged after dating for two years. They have not yet set a wedding date.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share new wedding day photos

The two reportedly got engaged last week and celebrated at the Blue Hill Stone Barns restaurant on Thursday in Pocantico Hills, New York.

Johansson reportedly sat on Jost’s lap and the two were seen sharing the news with loved ones over the phone.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Scarlett Johansson

Johansson, 34, and Jost, 36, are said to have arrived at the restaurant around 10 p.m. local time and celebrated until approximately 1 a.m.

READ MORE: Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson wear infinity gauntlet to ‘Avengers’ premiere

This will be Jost’s first marriage and Johansson’s third. She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and journalist Roman Dauriac who she shares her daughter Rose, 5, with.

The two are very private about their relationship and rarely make public appearances together with the exception of the recent Avengers: Endgame premiere.

© 2019 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Colin Jost
ET Canada
Scarlett Johansson
scarlett johansson boyfriend
scarlett johansson colin jost
scarlett johansson engaged
scarlett johansson ring
scarlett johansson wedding ring

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.