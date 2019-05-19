Multiple vehicles crash after oil spill sends fluid down Hwy. 1 near Chilliwack

A multi-vehicle crash that tied up traffic for hours on Highway 1 near Chilliwack on Sunday was caused by a fuel spill, RCMP say.

Const. Greg Dykstra told Global News that crews were called to the westbound side of the highway before Yale Road around 11 a.m. for reports of several collisions.

READ MORE: Hwy. 1 shut down for hours after single-vehicle crash near Abbotsford

He said a fuel tanker separated from a tractor trailer and spilled oil 1,000 metres down the highway.

Multiple vehicles ended up sliding across the road due to the oil, causing them to crash and block the westbound lanes.

WATCH (May 12, 2019): Crash creates traffic chaos on Highway 1 near Abbotsford

At least one vehicle flipped, he confirmed, but only minor injuries were reported.

Highway 1 was closed westbound between Lickman Road and Vedder Canal for roughly two hours, causing traffic to back up for several kilometres east of the scene.

lol chilliwack traffic for days. pic.twitter.com/Te851nfIWr — mathilda (@kawaiisays) May 19, 2019

The road finally reopened around 2 p.m.

The cause of the separation is under investigation.

—With files from Srushti Gangdev