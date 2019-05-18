Winnipeg Police have charged a man with aggravated assault after a stabbing Tuesday

Winnipeg Police have charged a 49-year-old with aggravated assault after a man was stabbed Tuesday night.

Police were flagged down in the 100 block of Henry Ave. with reports of a man that had been stabbed.

Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from significant stab wound injuries. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition where he remains.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation and located a male suspect in the 100 block of Higgins Ave. and placed him under arrest.

Police believe the suspect and the victim had been involved in a dispute, which escalated to a physical altercation and the victim was stabbed several times.

The two men were known to each other prior to the incident, according to police.

49-year-old Dominic Vincent Lariviere, has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Weapon

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice

He was also processed on an outstanding arrest warrant for a failure to appear.

Lariviere was detained in custody.