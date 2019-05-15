Man in critical condition after Henry Avenue stabbing
Winnipeg police are investigating a Monday night stabbing in the 100 block of Henry Avenue.
Police said a patrol unit was flagged down around 11 p.m. and told a man had been stabbed in the area.
The man, in his 20s, was suffering from significant injuries, said police. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
