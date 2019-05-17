Goods Exchange Weekend returns to Guelph this long weekend

The biannual Goods Exchange Weekend in Guelph is back just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

It’s a great way for residents to get rid of gently-used items or find something new, such as furniture, appliances or toys.

READ MORE: Victoria Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Guelph

Those who wish to give items away just have to label them as “FREE” and place them at the curb after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Someone's trash is another's treasure. Get your unwanted stuff to the curb for Goods Exchange Weekend starting this Friday! https://t.co/JdMP4ux2Od #Guelph #ReduceReuse #Guelph pic.twitter.com/DOhqu1mH5R — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) May 16, 2019

Residents are also encouraged to tour the neighbourhood to see what else is left at the curb in front of some homes.

The city recommends homeowners clear their yards of any wanted bikes, toys and gardening tools so they’re not accidentally taken.

READ MORE: GoFundMe campaign launched for Guelph man in wheelchair struck by car

All leftover items must be removed by 7 p.m. on Monday.

More information on the event can be found on the city’s website.

WATCH: Guelph businessman receives Order of Canada for sponsoring Syrian refugee families (March 2019)