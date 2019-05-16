Victoria Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Guelph

While many people around Guelph will be partaking in a mass exodus to the cottage for the long weekend, residents staying home will have to deal with several closures on Victoria Day.

Several businesses will be closing their doors on Monday, but some will stay open.

There will also be plenty of service reductions as well.

What follows is a list of the businesses and services that residents can expect to be open and closed on Victoria Day.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday, but Market Fresh at 10 Paisley Rd. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed for the day.

Wellington Brewery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall and both Walmart locations in Guelph will be closed on Monday.

The Rexall locations — including their pharmacies — on Eramosa Road, Silvercreek Parkway and Woolwich Street will be open.

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road will be open until midnight.

Shoppers should call independent businesses for their holiday store hours.

Banks will also be closed on Victoria Day.

City-run facilities and services

There will not be waste pickup on Monday, and collection will be pushed forward one day for the rest of the week.

The Riverside Park amusement rides, including the carousel and miniature train, will open on May 18.

All recreation centres and arenas, along with the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, will be closed.

The Guelph Civic Museum and McCrae House will be closed as well.

Splash pads and wading pools will not be open.

City hall offices will be closed, along with the parks and forestry office, waste resource innovation centre and operations office.

Public Transit

Guelph Transit buses will operate on a staggered 60-minute service schedule from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Monday. Schedules can be checked on the Guelph Transit website.

Mobility service will also run from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule on Monday.

