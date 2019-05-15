Victoria Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo
Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Victoria Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo:
The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.
Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.
The Charles Street Terminal will have ticket sales between 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., while the Ainslie Street Terminal will sell tickets between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., although it will close from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Go Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule on Monday.
There is regular curbside waste collection.
Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off.
All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and Employment Resource Centres will be closed.
All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on Victoria Day through the region.
What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Victoria Day
The following are closed in Cambridge:
- Fashion History Museum
- Cambridge Centre for the Arts
- All arenas, community centres and libraries
- City hall
- McDougall Cottage
What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Victoria Day
City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The following are open on Monday:
- Don McLaren, Grand River Sportsworld and The Aud arenas are open for rentals.
- The splash pads at Centreville Chicopee, Chandler Mowat, Kingsdale, Vanier Park and McLennan Park will open on Friday. The city has not announced when the splash pads at Breithaupt Park and Victoria Park will be open.
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
- The Aud is open for the Annual Dog Show, Rally & Agility Trials
- The Lyle S. Hallman walking track at Activa Sportsplex is open at 7 a.m.
- Activa Sportsplex is open for scheduled rentals
The following are closed on Monday:
- The Aud
- Kitchener Market
- All swimming pools and community centres. Cameron Heights pool will be closed all weekend.
- Budd Park indoor facility
- The splash pads at Kiwanis Park and Doon Pioneer Park are currently closed.
- All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed.
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
- Homer Watson House & Gallery
- Joseph Schneider Haus
- THEMUSEUM
What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Victoria Day
The following are closed on Monday:
- Waterloo City Hall
- The City of Waterloo Museum
- The Clay & Glass Gallery
- All city facilities are closed on Monday including RIM Park, Albert McCormick Community Centre, Moses Springer Community Centre and the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex.
