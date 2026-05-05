Province to spend $15M on revamping Winnipeg’s Pantages Playhouse Theatre

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A historic theatre in Winnipeg that has played host to Charlie Chaplin, Harry Houdini and Ella Fitzgerald but later shuttered is one step closer to raising the curtains again.

The Manitoba government is putting up $15 million to help restore the Pantages Playhouse Theatre, which closed its doors in 2018 due to aging infrastructure and costly renovations.

The century-old building was a key venue during the vaudeville era, and in later years hosted concerts, graduation ceremonies and dance recitals. It was declared a national historic site in 1989.

“This facility has served our community and now we’re so happy that future generations of Manitobans will be able to learn about what makes life worth living in this part of the world by attending events here and, of course, connecting with arts and culture,” Premier Wab Kinew said at an announcement on Tuesday.

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The building is managed by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, which, in partnership with the Performing Arts Consortium of Winnipeg, is spearheading the renovation of the theatre.

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The groups are working with experts across North America who specialize in bringing heritage venues back to life.

The work will include stage upgrades and modern acoustic systems, and the renovated facility will be the new permanent home for the orchestra.

The renovated building will have roughly 1,100 seats and Curt Vossen, the orchestra’s board chair, said it will fill a gap in the range of venue sizes in Winnipeg.

“To allow it to slip from us would be a tragedy. We hope to prevent that tragedy,” said Vossen.

“Not only prevent it, but improve upon it and deliver to you the kind of charm and historic elements that this building represents, but take it to a new, modern, effective, functional and comfortable format.”

The orchestra expects some of its larger performances will continue at the Centennial Concert Hall, which sits across the street from the Pantages.

In the last year the theatre was operating, more than 75 community and professional groups were using the space.

“The Pantages Playhouse is a cornerstone of our arts and culture landscape, a cultural landmark and a piece of Manitoba’s history. For over a century, it has been a home for music, theatre, dance and community gatherings,” said Nellie Kennedy, minister of sport, culture, heritage and tourism.

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Officials are hoping to open the revamped building in 2029 and are hoping to get $22 million from the federal government.