May 6, 2019 4:36 pm

Guelph brewers win big at the 2019 Canadian Brewing Awards

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Wellington Brewery won three silver medals at the 2019 Canadian Brewing Awards

A pair of Guelph brewers are celebrating big wins at the 2019 Canadian Brewing Awards.

Wellington Brewery and Royal City Brewing earned a combined total of five medals at an awards gala in Toronto over the weekend.

Royal City earned a gold medal for their Exhibition IPA and a bronze for their Belgian-style Brett Quad.

Wellington took home three silver medals for their Helles Lager, Arkell Best Bitter and Faces Double IPA.

The three silver medals mark the biggest wins for Wellington Brewery at the national competition, the brewer said in a news release, and follow the six medals they won at the Ontario Brewing Awards last fall.

The Canadian Brewing Awards included entries from brewers across Canada, competing in 55 different categories.

The beers were evaluated by a panel of judges through a series of blind tastings.

