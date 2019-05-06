Guelph brewers win big at the 2019 Canadian Brewing Awards

A pair of Guelph brewers are celebrating big wins at the 2019 Canadian Brewing Awards.

Wellington Brewery and Royal City Brewing earned a combined total of five medals at an awards gala in Toronto over the weekend.

READ MORE: Guelph brewers want you to celebrate Father’s Day on Ale Trail

Royal City earned a gold medal for their Exhibition IPA and a bronze for their Belgian-style Brett Quad.

Wellington took home three silver medals for their Helles Lager, Arkell Best Bitter and Faces Double IPA.

WATCH: Brewster Fest celebrates Women in Brewing (April 10)

The three silver medals mark the biggest wins for Wellington Brewery at the national competition, the brewer said in a news release, and follow the six medals they won at the Ontario Brewing Awards last fall.

READ MORE: Guelph brewers offering free bus tours this summer

The Canadian Brewing Awards included entries from brewers across Canada, competing in 55 different categories.

The beers were evaluated by a panel of judges through a series of blind tastings.

Woah! We won 3 Silver Medals at the 2019 Canadian Brewing Awards – Helles Lager, Arkell Best Bitter, and Faces IV DIPA – Thanks everyone! Congrats to our fellow craft brewers who took home awards! And thanks to everyone who supports Canadian craft brewers, cheers!! #cbac2019 pic.twitter.com/guuQgJiATn — Wellington Brewery (@WellingtonBrew) May 5, 2019

So grateful to welcome these two brews into our award-winning category🥉BRONZE🥉 for Brett Quad and 🥇GOLD🥇 for Exhibition Session IPA! We are so honoured and grateful! pic.twitter.com/5j1RZEdL2E — Royal City Brewing (@RoyalCityBrew) May 5, 2019