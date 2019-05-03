Guelph brewers want you to celebrate Father’s Day on Ale Trail

What’s a better way of celebrating Father’s Day than tossing back a few cold ones with dad on the Guelph Ale Trail?

The annual craft beer bus tour is back for another year on June 16 and includes visits to Brothers Brewing, Royal City Brewing, Wellington Brewery and Fixed Gear Brewing.

READ MORE: Guelph brewers offering free bus tours this summer

“This event is a special way to say thanks to all the fathers out there while celebrating Guelph’s vibrant craft beer culture,” organizers said in a post on the event’s page.

The tour will take about four hours to complete, and buses will depart and return to The Wooly Pub on Woolwich Street.

A $50 ticket includes bus transportation, beer samples and food with purchasers being allowed to choose an hourly departure between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Be courageous’: powerful messages shared with students at Guelph’s Empowerment Day

Organizers said the event sells out every year and they highly recommend getting tickets as soon as possible.

More information can be found on the event’s website.

The Father's Day Ale Trail is back! Join us to celebrate Father's Day and Ontario Craft Beer Week with a craft beer bus tour that departs from the Wooly Pub and includes stops at Brothers, Royal City, Wellington, and Fixed Gear. Tickets on sale now – https://t.co/DzDjUrjFql pic.twitter.com/bDxdmu2JJg — Wellington Brewery (@WellingtonBrew) May 2, 2019