April 9, 2019 2:56 pm

Guelph brewers offering free bus tours this summer

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph's five brewers are teaming up to offer bus tours to their establishments this summer.

Matt Carty / Global News
Guelph’s five local brewers are teaming up and offering free monthly bus tours of their establishments throughout the summer.

The Guelph.Beer bus will provide free transportation to each brewer, along with The Fat Duck Gastro Pub, on one Saturday a month from May to August.

The first tour is scheduled for May 11 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. and each brewery has something special planned to mark the occasion.

Organizers said the beer bus, provided by Guelph Transit, will be open to people of all ages and provide attendees with a safe and convenient ride.

“The Guelph.Beer bus charter is truly a unique experience for visitors and residents alike, and we are pleased to be co-investing in the project,” said Danna Evans, Guelph’s general manager of culture, tourism and community investment.

While it is a free service, donations will be accepted on the bus to support autism behavioural services.

The bus schedule can be found on Guelph.Beer’s website.

