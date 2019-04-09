Guelph Nighthawks single-game tickets go on sale

With the inaugural season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League fast approaching, single-game tickets for the Guelph Nighthawks are now on sale.

Tickets were made available on Tuesday morning and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

READ MORE: London Knights surge ahead three games to none against Guelph Storm

Single-game tickets start at $20 and the team said more than 75 per cent of seating is available at $25 or under.

“Our goal is to make Guelph Nighthawks basketball, not only the most dynamic sports entertainment experience in the city but one that is affordable and accessible to attend,” team president Cameron Kusch said.

The Nighthawks’ home opener at the Sleeman Centre is on May 11 against the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Training camp opens on April 26 and the club will play their first game on the road on May 9 against the Fraser Valley Bandits.

READ MORE: Guelph Nighthawks announce UofG alum as new coach and GM

The Nighthawks will play 10 home and 10 road games during the 15-week regular season.

The entire schedule can be found on the Nighthawks’ website.