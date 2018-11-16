Guelph breweries partnering on ‘Guelph.Beer’ initiative

It’s rare to see competing brands partner up, but all five breweries in Guelph are doing things a bit differently as they are coming together to launch a new initiative to celebrate and promote the city’s unique beer culture.

Wellington Brewery, Fixed Gear Brewing, Sleeman Breweries, Brothers Brewing and Royal City Brewing launched Guelph.Beer this week and will host a full day of events later in November to celebrate the new partnership.

“The idea is to tell Guelph’s beer story,” said Brad McInerney, Wellington Brewery’s marketing manager.

“The story of the different types of beers that we are brewing and the story of Guelph as a destination for beer in general.”

McInerney said the collaboration makes sense because each brewer doesn’t look at the other as competition.

“When we introduce customers to different flavours of beer, it’s an opportunity for them to explore other breweries and that’s actually a good thing for everyone,” he said in a phone interview.

The brewers will be hosting a series of events and marketing initiatives with the hopes of educating people about beer and building Guelph’s reputation as a world-class beer destination.

The idea was partially inspired by the new Brewing Changes Guelph exhibit at the Guelph Civic Museum.

“It kind of acted like an impetus to get the brewers together in a room and talking,” McInerney said.

A news release said the first event will be on Nov. 24 to celebrate the launch of the partnership. Beer lovers can take a self-guided tour to the various breweries for sampling and activities.

Royal City Brewing is hosting a pop-up market, Brothers Brewing will have live music, Wellington Brewery is launching their UVB-76 stout, Fixed Gear Brewing is hosting a biking event, and Sleeman Breweries will open its tap room for the first time with by-the-glass samples and crowler refills.

“It’s an opportunity to get out there, visit the taprooms and explore what Guelph’s beer culture has to offer,” McInerney said, noting that more collaborative events are on the way.

