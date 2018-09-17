Guelph beers win big at Ontario Brewing Awards

Two Guelph breweries are bringing home some hardware from the 2018 Ontario Brewing Awards.

The award gala was held in Toronto and “recognized brewing excellence” across the province by awarding medals in 44 different categories.

Wellington Brewery took home three medals for its year-round brands and three medals for its seasonal beers.

Five gold medals went to the brewery for their Helles Lager, #LagerDave Pils, Imperial Russian Stout, UVB-76 Boris, Yuletide Barley Wine.

Wellington’s Special Pale Ale received a silver medal.

“Congratulations to our brewery friends who accepted well-deserved accolades for their hard work,” Wellington said in a post on their Instagram page. “Thanks for supporting Ontario craft beer.”

Royal City Brewing Co. nabbed two gold medals, a silver and a bronze.

Its Hibiscus Saison and Oktoberfest Lager won top prizes while its Doppelbock and Dubbel won silver and bronze, respectively.

“Thank you for all the ongoing support and congratulations to all the Ontario Craft Brewers winners,” Royal City said in a post on its Instagram page. “What an exciting time for beer in Ontario.”

A full list of the winners can be found online.

