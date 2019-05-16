Driver of car with doors open on QEW in Hamilton facing more charges: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police have laid additional charges on one of two people allegedly involved in a break-and-enter case which involved a car travelling down the QEW in Hamilton with its rear doors wide open.
Christopher Cielecki, 42, of Hamilton, is facing four charges from the OPP, mischief endangering life, careless driving, driving with an insecure load, and driving while under suspension.
Cielecki will face the charges in provincial court in June. He’s already been charged with break-and-enter by Hamilton police last week.
READ MORE: Car seen on QEW in Hamilton with doors wide open linked to break and enter: police
Investigators say the red Chevy Lumina has been identified as the vehicle which helped Cielecki and 42-year-old Nicole Farr allegedly execute a robbery at a business in mid-April.
A viral video sparked interest from the public in the case. The video posted by Facebook user David Fafinski, shows the sedan cruising down the busy roadway with pieces of some sort of disassembled product, which appears to stick out the vehicle’s rear side doors.
After seeing the post, a Hamilton police officer was able to identify the vehicle as one suspected to have been involved in a series of break-and-enters.
Last week, officers went to a Bow Valley Drive address and seized the vehicle in addition to arresting Cielecki and Farr.
The two were suspected of stealing 1,000 pounds of bulk steel with an estimated value of $3,000 on the morning of April 13 at a business on Brockley Drive.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.