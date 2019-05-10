Car seen on QEW in Hamilton with doors wide open linked to break and enter: police

A car caught on video last week, travelling down the QEW in Hamilton with its rear doors wide open, has been seized by Hamilton police suspected of aiding in several break and enters.

Investigators say the red Chevy Lumina has been identified as the vehicle which helped two 42-year-olds execute robberies at the same business in mid-April.

The viral video, posted by Facebook user David Fafinski, shows the sedan cruising down the busy roadway with pieces of some sort of disassembled product, which appears to stick out the vehicle’s rear side doors.

After seeing the post, a Hamilton police officer was able to identify the vehicle as one involved in a series of break and enters.

On Thursday, officers went to a Bow Valley Drive address and seized the vehicle in addition to arresting a man and a woman.

Two Hamilton residents, Nicole Farr and Christopher Cielecki, have each been charged with break and enter.

Hamilton Police’s Break, Enter, Auto Theft & Robbery (BEAR) unit says the couple were suspected of stealing 1,000 pounds of bulk steel with an estimated value of $3,000 on the morning of April 13 at a business on Brockley Drive.

The vehicle is suspected to have been involved in the theft.

About a week later, on the afternoon of April 22, the same vehicle and suspects were captured on video attempting to gain entry into the same business.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, who saw the video of the car with doors open on the QEW, told Global News Radio, the act is simply ‘unsafe’, ‘irresponsible’ and ‘just crazy.’

At the time, Schmidt told Global news that unsafe driving charges were not out of the question for the driver of the vehicle. It’s uncertain at this time if OPP will be laying charges.

