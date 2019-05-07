Hamilton cyclist stopped for ‘improper lighting’ faces weapons charge

What police say began with a cyclist being pursued for improper lighting on his bike, ended with charges of weapons possession and resisting arrest.

Hamilton police say working plainclothes officers were patrolling the area of Sherman Avenue and Main Street on Tuesday at around 1:30 a.m. when they allegedly spotted a 33-year-old man riding a black bicycle with improper lighting.

Police say they identified themselves as officers and ordered the man to stop, but the suspect continued to ride.

Officers say they followed the cyclist until “he fell off his bike and began running.”

The man was caught and subdued in the area of Wilson Street and Chestnut Avenue after physically resisting arrest, police allege.

After a search, police allege that he was in possession of a 12-inch knife concealed under his jacket, as well as an expandable baton.

Possession of both items is a criminal offence if they are concealed.

Police also claim the man was on probation for a prior weapons possession sentence.

The unnamed 33-year-old Hamilton man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to answer to charges of physically resisting arrest, carrying concealed weapons, breach of probation, failing to stop for police, and improper bicycle lighting.