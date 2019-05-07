Video shows car travelling down the QEW in Hamilton with doors wide open

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are not pursuing a driver caught on video last week, travelling down the QEW in Hamilton with their car doors wide open.

A video posted by Facebook user David Fafinski shows the sedan cruising down the busy roadway with pieces of some sort of disassembled wood product, which appears to stick out the vehicle’s rear side doors.

The car seemed to be heading onto the off-ramp to Nikola Tesla Blvd.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, who saw the video Tuesday morning, told Global News Radio, the act is simply ‘unsafe’, ‘irresponsible’ and ‘just crazy.’

“It’s certainly not the way to do it, and had there been a collision or had someone gotten hurt, you know this would be just a huge liability on that person,” said Schmidt.

“People aren’t expecting a vehicle with doors open sitting beside them. You look in the mirror and you see a headlight in front of you and you don’t realize that doors are wide open on this car.”

Schmidt went on to say he’s unaware of any report to police, so OPP are not investigating at this time. When asked what potential charges one could face for such a stunt, Schmidt suggested a range of charges could be laid under the Highway Traffic Act.

“There are all sorts of vehicle violations in terms of how low your basic width of the vehicle, the visibility of the vehicle, insecure cargo, carelessness or even the possible danger of someone operating a motor vehicle in this condition.”

When asked if he’s ever seen anything like this before, the OPP veteran said “yes.”

“I’ve certainly seen drivers taking chances and liberties by hauling cargo,” Schmidt said. “You know, moving furniture and a coachout of their convertible and things that are just, again, head-shaking.”

