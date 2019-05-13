Sponsorship agreement results in free on-street parking in Halifax on Tuesday

A sponsorship agreement between the Halifax Regional Municipality and the Atlantic Lottery Corporation means commuters will have free on-street parking in designated areas on Tuesday.

The free parking comes with a two-hour restriction and will only be available in designated areas of downtown Halifax and Dartmouth.

READ MORE: Retired Halifax Regional Police service dog dies

Green bags will be placed over meters to mark which areas are free. If it doesn’t have a green bag, commuters will have to pay as usual.

Free parking will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Tuesday.