May 13, 2019 12:36 pm

Sponsorship agreement results in free on-street parking in Halifax on Tuesday

Free on-street parking will be in effect for parts of downtown Halifax and Dartmouth on Tuesday.

A sponsorship agreement between the Halifax Regional Municipality and the Atlantic Lottery Corporation means commuters will have free on-street parking in designated areas on Tuesday.

The free parking comes with a two-hour restriction and will only be available in designated areas of downtown Halifax and Dartmouth.

Green bags will be placed over meters to mark which areas are free. If it doesn’t have a green bag, commuters will have to pay as usual.

Free parking will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Tuesday.

 

