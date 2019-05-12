Canada
May 12, 2019 2:39 pm
Updated: May 12, 2019 2:40 pm

Retired Halifax Regional Police service dog dies

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

An undated photo of Halifax's retired police service dog Epic.

HRP K9-Unit/Twitter
A A

A retired Halifax Regional Police service dog has died.

On Friday, the Twitter account for the Halifax Regional Police K9-Unit announced that the recently retired Epic had died.

Police say Epic served with the HRP for six years and had enjoyed retirement with his handler and the handler’s family.

READ MORE: Meet Halifax’s newest police dogs: Sully and Jinx

The Halifax Regional Police inducted two new dogs — Sully and Jinx — into their ranks in February.

The K9-Unit thanked the Dartmouth Veterinarian and Metro Emergency Clinic for all their assistance.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
EPIC
Halifax
Halifax Regional Municipality
Halifax Regional Police K9 Unit
HRP
K9 Unit
Police Service Dog

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.