Retired Halifax Regional Police service dog dies

A retired Halifax Regional Police service dog has died.

On Friday, the Twitter account for the Halifax Regional Police K9-Unit announced that the recently retired Epic had died.

Police say Epic served with the HRP for six years and had enjoyed retirement with his handler and the handler’s family.

The Halifax Regional Police inducted two new dogs — Sully and Jinx — into their ranks in February.

The K9-Unit thanked the Dartmouth Veterinarian and Metro Emergency Clinic for all their assistance.