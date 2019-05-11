1 dead, 2 seriously hurt after ‘violent struggle’ inside Brentwood Bay home

One person is dead and two more are in hospital after what police call a “violent struggle” inside a Victoria-area home early Saturday morning.

Central Saanich Police Chief Const. Les Sylven said officers were called to the 7200-block of Meadowlark Lane in Brentwood Bay at roughly 12:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

READ MORE: Saanich police investigating after break-in leaves man with serious injuries

Signs of a violent struggle were found inside, Sylven said, involving four adults.

One victim was found dead at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police wouldn’t say what age or gender the victims were.

The fourth person at the scene, a male adult, was taken into custody, where he remains.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed four ambulances responded and transported the two adults to hospital, but wouldn’t give more information.

READ MORE: Two people taken to hospital after downtown Victoria stabbing

Sylven said police don’t believe the attack was random and the public is not at risk, but added it’s still early in the investigation.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit has taken the lead in the investigation and is expected to stay on the scene for several more days.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.