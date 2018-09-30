Saanich police investigating after break-in leaves man with serious injuries

Saanich police are investigating after they received a report of a man who forced his way into a home and assaulted a victim with a weapon Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Paskin Way.
READ MORE: Homeless campers march past blockade at Goldstream Park, calling for affordable housing
Two men from Saanich, a 32-year-old and a 42-year-old, were arrested and face various charges, including assault with a weapon, break and enter, and theft.
READ MORE: Saanich tent city residents react to court injunction
The investigation led police to a home in the 4100 Block of Barrington Road. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called in to safely arrest those believed to be responsible for the incident.
Police say everyone involved is known to each other and there’s no risk to the public.
The victim suffered serious injuries.
The Saanich Police Detective Division in concert with the Forensic Identification Section are responsible for the ongoing investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.