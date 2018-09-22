Saanich nanny facing sex charges, police allege there may be more victims

A Saanich nanny is facing sex charges related to several children, and police are appealing for other possible victims to come forward.

Saanich police say Jonathan Lee Robichaud is facing one count of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

READ MORE: Victoria man facing 23 new charges in alleged 1970s sex assaults

Police said they began an investigation after a parent came to investigators with allegations their nanny had committed sexual offences against their two young sons.

Police identified Robichaud as the suspect, and during the investigation discovered a trove of sexually suggestive images involving children.

Detectives were able to identify another child, police said, and believe there may be other kids affected who have not come forward.

According to police, Robichaud has lived in the Greater Victoria area for some time, and has worked and volunteered in positions with youth groups, church groups, child care facilities and before-and-after-school care programs.

READ MORE: Saanich man charged after sexual assaults at Victoria residential care facility

He has also advertised himself as a nanny on various websites and classified ad sites.

Robichaud has been released from custody, and is on court-ordered conditions not to be in contact with children under the age of 16, not to attend recreation centres, daycares, schools, churches or anywhere else a child might reasonably be.

Out of an abundance of caution, police are also asking anyone whose child has been alone with Robichaud to contact Saanich police at 1-250-475-4756.