Two people taken to hospital after downtown Victoria stabbing

An investigation is in its early stages in Victoria, where two people were stabbed Thursday night in the city’s downtown core.

Victoria Police Sgt. Kari Cochrane says it happened at Centennial Square.

One victim was stabbed in the lower back or hip area, she said, and the other suffered a “superficial” leg wound.

Both have been taken to hospital.

A suspect has not been arrested at this point.

More to come.